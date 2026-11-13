Cam Skattebo gave New York Giants fans an unexpected explanation for his sideline incident during the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders. He revealed that he had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog before kickoff, which made him sick.

Skattebo was seen vomiting on the sidelines during the first half of the Giants’ 24-21 defeat to Washington on Thursday.

“I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog. It didn’t sit right in the stomach. Nothing crazy. Got rid of it, felt good after. (I had it) before the game,” Skattebo told reporters.

The explanation quickly attracted attention on social media, with several Giants fans expressing disappointment over the running back’s decision to eat the unusual pre-game snack.

“This dude always has something wrong with him,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “This dude is a pro athlete and still doesn’t know what’s good for his body?”

Another joked about the running back’s tendency to find himself in unusual situations.

“Does this guy ever do something not funny?” one said.

Despite the uncomfortable moment, Skattebo delivered a strong performance against Washington. He finished with 18 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns, playing a key role in the Giants’ offense.

However, the team lost in the end. The loss dropped the Giants to 5-3-1.

John Harbaugh Reacts to Giants’ Week 10 Loss

Giants head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged the disappointment of losing a game the team had a chance to win. However, he insisted that the result would not affect the team’s larger ambitions.

“We played a pretty good football game too, just not good enough to win the game. We have a good spirit, it’s not one of fear. It’s one of power and courage. We’ll continue fighting,” Harbaugh told reporters.

“It’s a missed opportunity, but like I told the guys – it would’ve been great to win the game but it doesn’t change our goals or our opportunity going forward. It’s a tough loss. It’s the National Football League, you’re going to lose some games.”

The Giants face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

Also Read:

“Commanders Got Bailed by the Refs”: NFL Fans Sound Off on Referees After Controversial DPI on Deonte Banks in Giants’ Loss

“Sean Payton Being Dirty Again”: NFL Fans React to Jim Harbaugh “Exposing” Broncos’ Antics in Failed Daiyan Henley Trade

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