Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will reportedly miss up to a month of action after suffering an abdominal tear in Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Curry’s latest injury update on Thursday. He said the Warriors are bracing for Curry to miss double-digit games over the next few weeks.

While it already sounds concerning for Golden State’s chances of maintaining its winning record, coach Steve Kerr said on Thursday that the situation could have been worse.

“It’s as good as we could’ve expected. It could’ve been much worse. … We’re all just kind of waiting to see how it all unfolds over the next week or two,” Kerr said on the “Willard & Dibs” radio show.

Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which could determine his return timeline. For now, the Warriors are relieved the injury isn’t worse than initially believed. Several other teams are battling injuries early in the season, and Golden State will hope it can stay afloat like its rivals and find ways to win without the superstar guard.

Steph Curry averaged 30.6 points per game on 50.3% shooting, including 45.7% from 3 and 98.7% from the free-throw line. Replacing that kind of production won’t be easy , but unlike the previous three seasons, the Warriors seem better equipped to manage his absence.

Steve Kerr feels the Warriors can rely on Yaxel Lendeborg to keep them afloat without Steph Curry

Steve Kerr is putting the responsibility on rookie Yaxel Lendeborg’s shoulders to help the Warriors survive Steph Curry’s absence. In his interview on the “Willard & Dibs” show, Kerr said Lendeborg is “the No.1 reason” things are different for Golden State with Curry missing time.

“It’s a different year for a lot of reasons. The No. 1 reason would be Yaxel,” Kerr said. “He’s somebody you can run your offense through. We’re more equipped to handle Steph’s absence this year than last year.”

Lendeborg has been the top-performing rookie this season, averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals, shooting 52.3% from the field and 44.3% from deep. He ranks second among rookies in points and rebounds per game and fourth in assists per game.

Lendeborg has the second-best field-goal shooting efficiency among rookies with at least 5.0 attempts per game and third-best 3-point efficiency with at least 3.5 attempts.

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