“Commanders Got Bailed by the Refs”: NFL Fans Sound Off on Referees After Controversial DPI on Deonte Banks in Giants’ Loss

The Washington Commanders-New York Giants matchup went down to the wire on Thursday Night Football. Like any close game, a controversial moment happened here as well.

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks was penalized for defensive pass interference after the Commanders’ incomplete pass near the sideline with under two minutes remaining. Banks made contact with Treylon Burks after the Commanders receiver leaped to catch a pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, the officials deemed the cornerback was at fault in the play below. Fans argued Burks may have pulled Banks into him to get the flag.

Fans reacted to the controversial play, which happened before Washington completed a go-ahead touchdown drive that gave the Commanders a 24-21 lead.

“This is hands-down the WORST DPI call I’ve seen. Refs handed the Commanders this win,” one fan wrote.

“Refs saved the commanders that last drive of the touchdown ahahhahaha,” one fan commented.

“Commanders got bailed by the refs anyone who says the banks dpi that lead to the game leading td is a good call is crazy,” one fan remarked.

“Besides the @NFL refs helping these commanders with horrible calls, that was some horrible tackling and defense @Giants,” one fan said.

“Refs gave the Commanders that entire drive, wild,” one fan added.

“These refs need to answer to someone. Anytime the receiver falls down, they immediately call PI on the DB. The Commanders WR literally committed OPI and yet it was an automatic PI call. SMH,” one fan reacted.

Commanders Secure Important Win After Controversial DPI Led to Giants Loss

New York fans were disappointed with the defensive pass interference penalty called on Deonte Banks, especially because the Commanders finished their drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left in the game.

After the DPI call, the Commanders were awarded an automatic first down, and quarterback Jayden Daniels needed just a couple more plays to reclaim the lead in the game. Daniels fired a short pass to Stefon Diggs, who converted it into a 32-yard touchdown.

In response, Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed a 21-yard pass to Malachi Fields. McCarthy’s next two passes fell incomplete before he threw an interception with 34 seconds remaining. McCarthy’s pass, intended for Malik Nabers, was caught by Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas.

With this, Washington secured its third win of the season with a 24-21 result.

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