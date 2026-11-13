Much like Michigan vs. Ohio State or Texas vs. Oklahoma, the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. the Clemson Tigers rivalry is one of the most historic in college sports. However, in women’s basketball, the rivalry is nowhere near as intense. Dawn Staley led the Gamecocks to their 16th straight win against the Tigers, with South Carolina winning 65-44.

Clemson has not beaten South Carolina since Nov. 19, 2009, and after the game, star forward Chloe Kitts was asked about what she thought of the historic rivalry between the two schools. However, the senior does not believe it is a rivalry at all. She took a subtle dig when asked whether she views this as a rivalry.

“Um… no, sir,” she said. “I mean, for our football, yeah… but no.”

This was a subtle shot at Clemson, as a matchup in which the Gamecocks have a 16-game winning streak and have always beaten the Tigers since 2009 could barely be called a rivalry. However, she did acknowledge that the schools are rivals in football, but it is a completely different story for women’s basketball. This soon led to Kitts’ father, Jason Kitts, reacting to how blunt his daughter is in describing her school’s eternal rival.

“,” he posted.

Tessa Johnson led South Carolina with a team-high 13 points, while Kitts had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Clemson guard Mackenzie Nelson had a game-high 17 points to lead all scorers for the Tigers, as Clemson suffered its first loss of the season while South Carolina remained undefeated at 3-0.

Dawn Staley Talks About South Carolina’s Win Over Clemson

While the Gamecocks won handily, Clemson slowed down South Carolina’s formidable offense. During the post-game press conference, one reporter asked head coach Dawn Staley if they had underestimated Clemson a bit, and Staley answered while also talking about their upcoming matchup against No. 3 USC, according to Greenville News.

“I think it was Clemson mucking things up,” she said. “We’re gonna get everybody’s best, and we know that. Everybody’s, whether we have that No. 1 by our name or not. We’ve had success over the past couple of years, and people circle when we play them on the calendar.”

South Carolina is currently ranked the No. 1 team in the country, but the Gamecocks might face their first true challenge of the season as they take on JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans next.

Read More:

“Winning the Next 20 National Championships”: Fans React as Dawn Staley Adds 5-Star Recruit to Loaded South Carolina Roster

“Don’t See Her on the Same Stratosphere Offensively as Caitlin Clark”: Analyst Makes Controversial JuJu Watkins Assessment After USC Return

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