Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett is confident he can win his third NFL Defensive Player of the Year award despite missing seven games with a knee injury.

On Thursday’s The Rich Eisen Show, the host asked Garrett whether he could still win the award this season.

“Absolutely,” he said. “There’s, I don’t know how many games left. I’ve just got to take it one game at a time. It’s a matter of impact and presence and how much disruption. I plan on walking down every single person at the top of each respective stat leaderboard that’s measured for my position. I love the guy who’s at the top [Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr.]. I have a lot of respect for him, but my plan is to go get him and not make it easy on him if he does hold the games against me. I’m not going to make it easy.”

Fans reacted to Garrett’s bold claim about the NFL’s DPOY Award.

“Dude only cares about stats. Not about the team. How about caring to make the playoffs in the first place?” one fan said.

“Let’s worry about winning games,” one fan remarked.

“Myles ain’t a Brown anymore – the sacks are going to come, but the most important thing is stacking WINS. He’d trade the DPOYs for an SB – like any great player,” one fan commented.

“Not on Elijah Wilkinson watch,” another added.

“If he can get 5-6 sacks over the next two games (AZ and GB), he can. The leader has 9.5 to date, and he has 3 in one game. Get 5 over the next two, and he will be in the top 3-4 already,” one fan wrote.

“WR this WR that. We got the best player in the league on our side,” one fan reacted.

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. currently leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks. Garrett is looking to surpass that and make a solid case for the NFL DPOY honor. So far, Garrett has three sacks in two appearances this season.

Myles Garrett Delivers Solid Performance in Return Game

Myles Garrett returned for the Rams’ game against the Washington Commanders and immediately made his presence felt. He recorded three sacks and eight quarterback pressures. His performance helped the Rams secure a 20-13 victory.

It was the defensive end’s ninth career game in which he has recorded three sacks or more. Despite the impressive performance, Garrett said he holds himself to even higher standards.

“Man, it was a weight off my shoulders, just getting back to who I am,” Garrett said via ESPN. “I’m nowhere near where I want to be as far as my performance and things I know I can do and how I can move, but this is a confidence booster for sure.”

Despite the bold declaration, it’s highly unlikely Garrett will win DPOY this season. According to the reported DraftKings odds entering Week 10, he was a massive +20000 long shot, compared with Will Anderson Jr. at +150.

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