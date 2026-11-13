The Houston Astros could explore trading Jeremy Peña this offseason as the shortstop approaches his final season before free agency. The Pittsburgh Pirates are emerging as a potential landing spot for Peña, but there’s a catch. The Pirates already have Konnor Griffin playing shortstop for them, which means Peña would have to slide to third base if he were to play for Pittsburgh in 2027.

On Thursday’s Bucco Territory, former Pirates star Josh Harrison joined hosts Noah Hiles and Platinum Key, weighing in on Pittsburgh’s trade targets this offseason. When Harrison was asked about a potential position shift for Peña, the former two-time All-Star referred to the dynamic of the New York Yankees when Alex Rodriguez was traded there by the Texas Rangers.

“If this past year happened to be an outlier year on defense, defensively, and he does slide over to third base, then obviously you’re not losing anything,” Harrison said. “And if it does happen to be a trend of, oh, he’s getting older, which I still don’t believe. I just think it’s one of those years. It’s probably not a bad move. And as I said, even if it’s not, still not a bad move. And this is not a comparison, but you know what happened with A-Rod when he went to New York? Hey, you already got a shortstop. Go play third.”

When A-Rod was traded to the Yankees, Derek Jeter was already playing shortstop over there. Therefore, A-Rod needed to improvise and settle at third base during his career in New York. Harrison expects similar flexibility for Peña in Pittsburgh.

Astros Reportedly Clear About Jeremy Peña’s Future

The Houston Astros last extended long-term contracts to Yordan Alvarez (2022), Cristian Javier (2023) and Jose Altuve (2024). Since then, the franchise has been non-committal to impending free agents in recent years, with the likes of Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker eventually becoming free agents and signing elsewhere.

The trend could continue with Jeremy Peña, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the extension talks between both parties have come to an end without any positive result. The MLB insider also shared that the extension talks were closer in 2025, but things went awry after the shortstop hired Scott Boras to be his agent.

This means the Astros are likely to hear offers from other teams for Peña in 2027. The 2022 World Series MVP is coming off a productive 2026 season, despite missing time through injury. Peña batted .277/.325/.477 with 22 home runs and 56 RBIs in 112 games.

Apart from the Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners are also potential landing spots for the shortstop.

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