Kelsey Mitchell appears to be distancing herself from the Indiana Fever before officially entering WNBA free agency. Mitchell unfollowed the Fever on Instagram, causing a bit of panic among fans who fear the move could mean the team is losing its veteran guard.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for analysts to speculate about her future. Former ESPN host Cari Champion also shared her thoughts on the situation.

During Thursday’s episode of Flagrant and Funny with Jemele Hill, Champion suggested that Mitchell’s social media move could be a sign that she’s preparing to leave Indiana.

“I am assuming she’s packing her bags,” Champion said. “I mean, I don’t know if it’s true, but I’m just like, why would you go out of your way to unfollow a team? That is, that’s intentional.”

Much like in any other relationship, unfollowing someone on social media can be a bad sign and point toward an impending breakup. It has felt like Mitchell and the Fever could be heading in that direction all season, especially after her end-of-season comments, when she said she needed to be “selfish” about where she wanted to play next season.

She also spoke about the hate and scrutiny she received from some of her own team’s fans because of the attention her teammate Caitlin Clark receives.

Jemele Hill Gives Her Prediction on Where Kelsey Mitchell Should Sign

The 30-year-old guard has proven that she is still a star and can step up in the biggest moments. Because of that, she is expected to attract plenty of interest if she enters free agency.

During the same episode, former ESPN host Jemele Hill also shared her thoughts on where Mitchell could land. Hill suggested that signing with the expansion team in Cleveland could be a good move, considering Mitchell’s Ohio roots.

“I believe she’s from either Ohio or she was born in Ohio… She might wanna go home. That was one of the reasons she stayed in Indiana for as long as she did, because of the proximity to home. So I’m thinking, you’re from Ohio State, you’re from Ohio, Cleveland would make her the star of the franchise because she’s the local connection that people wanna see.”

The Sirens making a push for Mitchell would be understandable, as they could use a star player like her to kick-start their journey and build a team similar to the Golden State Valkyries. Bringing in a performer like Mitchell would be a huge boost for the franchise.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see what happens between Mitchell and the Fever this offseason. If Indiana is unable to keep her around, it’s clear that the veteran guard will have plenty of other options to consider.

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