MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal made a strong case for the Toronto Blue Jays in their potential pursuit of pitching ace Tarik Skubal this offseason. Rosenthal’s remarks came in response to a question from Foul Territory host Scott Braun during the latest episode of Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal on YouTube.

Rosenthal bluntly stated that Toronto cannot be taken lightly among the teams vying to sign the two-time AL Cy Young winner this offseason. Furthermore, he provided plenty of examples of top free agents from the past offseason and how the Blue Jays willingly offered massive contracts to these superstars, only for them to choose other ball clubs.

“If you look back at the last few years in free agency, the Blue Jays were right there for Shohei Ohtani. They made the same bid as the Dodgers did; he just chose the Dodgers. They had a big offer to Juan Soto; it was almost $700 million, if I recall correctly. And they offered Kyle Tucker a 10-year, $350 million deal just last offseason. So every big-name free agent, or most of the big-name free agents, the top ones they’ve been involved with,” Rosenthal said. “The rotation for next year right now is Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage, and I’m missing somebody. Let’s see who it is. Oh, well, it could be with Skubal; he would top that. So those three guys, Cease, Yesavage, and Soriano, with Skubal topping that, that would be really formidable. The Jays do need starting pitching. They want to add… The Blue Jays absolutely have to be taken seriously here,” he added.

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Skubal, the offseason’s top free agent and a client of super-agent Scott Boras, is expected to meet with several teams in California next week to discuss his future starting in 2027.

According to multiple reports, Boras and Skubal are leaning toward negotiating a long-term deal that analysts believe could be worth $350 million to $400 million, potentially making it the largest pitching contract in MLB history.

What Did Scott Boras Say About Tarik Skubal’s Free Agency Market?

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Boras described Skubal’s free-agent market as dominant and strong. He added that, amid the wide pool of talent available this offseason, most teams were ready to make the ‘Skubal dive.’

“The anticipated offseason was a bearish begin, but it’s very clear that there is a dominant and strong Sku-bull market…teams understand there is only one Tarik card, no doubt… In the deep waters of talent treasure, there is just no time to come up for air. So, teams have filled their tanks, and they’re all clearly ready for the Skubal dive,” Boras said.

Skubal ended the 2026 regular season with a 12-7 overall record split between the Dodgers and Tigers. He went 1-1 through two postseason starts as LA suffered a disappointing NLCS sweep to the eventual World Series champions, the Milwaukee Brewers.

It will be interesting to see how Skubal’s free-agent market pans out, as multiple teams are in the fray to sign the top talent, with the Dodgers and Mets continually predicted to be the frontrunners.

Also read:

“You Are Desperate To Be the Dodgers” – Ex-Marlins President Highlights Tarik Skubal’s Appeal to NL East Contender

“Forced To Play for $4M” – Tarik Skubal’s Agent Scott Boras Invokes LeBron James’ 76ers Contract To Push Back Against MLB Salary Cap

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