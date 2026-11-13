No. 1-ranked freshman Tyran Stokes, a Nike athlete, surprised many by choosing to attend Kansas, an Adidas-sponsored program. Though there were concerns about his condition, Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported that Stokes has looked good since arriving in Lawrence. This prompted a response from former NBA star Jamal Crawford, who sang the freshman forward’s praises on X.

“Honored to be a small part of his village. Getting the chance to really be around him, learned that his emotion really comes from his passion for the game. Teammates loved him, and love him now! He has all the talent in the world, and I’m glad people on the college and beyond level are learning more about him! Respect,” Crawford tweeted.

Stokes saw this and appreciated the gesture, posting his thanks on social media.

“Appreciate you more than you knowmy guy for life…need those 1s after the season ,” tweeted Stokes.

This came right after Kansas soundly defeated Kentucky last Tuesday, 89-69. Stokes impressed many with a double-double performance, tallying 23 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, with a steal and a block.

Tyran Stokes Talks About Facing the School He Almost Chose, Kentucky

Tyran Stokes is a native of Kentucky, and he almost chose the Wildcats over Kansas. After his double-double performance against Kentucky on Tuesday, Stokes talked about what facing the team he almost chose meant to him, as per KOIN 6.

“When I chose Kansas and I knew that game was going to be here, it was personal for sure,” he said. “But we got the (win) … and that’s all that matters.”

Kentucky was once seen as the favorite to land Stokes, but Bill Self and Kansas eventually landed the No. 1 recruit, and now, he is in a Jayhawks jersey and just dropped a double-double on the Wildcats.

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