Coco Gauff addressed the backlash surrounding her recent comments about the WTA Finals format.

Gauff started her run in Indian Wells with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 win over compatriot Jessica Pegula. However, she fell in the next round to Linda Noskova, who beat her 6-3, 6-3. The defeat made her advancement in the semifinal round uncertain. Her qualification not only depended on her match against Marta Kostyuk, but also on Pegula’s clash against Linda Noskova. After her second loss, Gauff appeared to express frustration with WTA qualification.

Later, following her third-round match against Kostyuk, she was asked to address her previous statement. Gauff clarified that she wasn’t calling the format stupid; rather, she meant that thinking about different qualification scenarios while playing a match would be foolish.

“Can I clear that up? Okay. I wasn’t saying the format was stupid. I was saying if you get in if you get like in your head while you’re playing into all the scenarios that’s stupid. But of course, everyone thought I was calling the format [laughter] stupid. But I was trying to because he asked me, ‘Am I gonna look at the different scenarios and stuff,’ and I was trying to say like no, if I like play while thinking about the scenarios it’s stupid because it’s tennis. Like you can’t, ‘Oh, I want to win this match in straight sets.’ Every match you want to win in straight sets.”

Despite seeing off Marta Kostyuk, Coco Gauff saw her pursuit come to an end as Jessica Pegula finished in second place in Group 1 after dominating Linda Noskova 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5.

Coco Gauff opens up about the hot mic controversy at the WTA Finals involving her, Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula

“Jess, she told me, before I even saw the video, she came and apologized immediately,” Gauff said. “Honestly, I didn’t really take it. I feel like maybe the other person in the situation got a lot more of it. But she, you know, they both, even her coach, apologized to me. So yeah, I think for me, I’m a competitor, so I’m always going to compete regardless of what’s happening off the court. But yeah, I know her heart, and it was all good. I don’t feel any type of way.”

Coco Gauff recently opened up about the hot mic incident at the WTA Finals, where Jessica Pegula was heard making statements about her compatriot and Mirra Andreeva. Pegula slammed Andreeva, calling her a ‘diva’ who ‘needed to be humbled.’ She also criticized Andreeva’s coach, Conchita Martinez, for putting up with her behavior. Pegula also compared Andreeva and Gauff, saying Andreeva could be a better player and surpass Gauff if she had Gauff’s mentality. During the event, Gauff addressed the incident, stating that she had no grudges with Pegula.

Jessica Pegula will lock horns with Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals of the WTA Finals .

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