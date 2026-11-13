Two weeks after the 2026 WNBA season ended, details for the 2027 campaign are being hashed out. On Thursday, ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported that each WNBA team will play 50 regular-season games next year.

The development was discussed during a meeting of WNBA officials in Manhattan. Fans, especially those of the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark, were hyped on social media.

“50 CC games? My god, I can’t wait,” one fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, other fans voiced concerns about the risk of injury rising.

“You think the quality of play in the WNBA is bad now? Just wait until there are girls sitting out for load management,” one fan commented.

After the shortened 2020 WNBA season held inside the Florida “Wubble,” the number of regular-season games per team has been steadily climbing. In 2021, each squad played 32 games; over the past two seasons, that number has grown to 44.

The introduction of three expansion teams has coincided with this annual increase. Next year, the season is set to tip off on May 7 and end no later than October 24.

Comets and Tempo Land Best Odds of Getting No. 1 Pick in 2027 WNBA Draft

Meanwhile, buzz for the 2027 WNBA draft picked up as the league released the odds for the draft lottery, which takes place on Sunday.

Heading into the lottery, the Houston Comets (formerly known as the Connecticut Sun) and the Toronto Tempo have the best odds of securing the No. 1 pick at 32.9%.

Next are the Washington Mystics, who hold the Chicago Sky’s first-round pick (16.1%); the Seattle Storm (9.3%); and the Portland Fire (5.2%). Rounding out the list are the LA Sparks, who have two lottery picks. Their own selection has 2.4% odds, while the pick they acquired from the Phoenix Mercury has a 1.2% chance of becoming the top pick.

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