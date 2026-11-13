Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh publicly called out the Denver Broncos for their failed attempt to acquire linebacker Daiyan Henley before the NFL trade deadline. The Broncos initially agreed to acquire Henley in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. However, the deal fell through because of a failed physical, as Henley’s knee concerned the Broncos.

According to Harbaugh, the Broncos bargained for lesser compensation for Henley, which the Chargers didn’t agree to, leaving the linebacker in Los Angeles.

“It’s a pass-fail for a medical grade, and they told us they weren’t going to pass him it if it was a fourth and a fifth, which was agreed upon,” Harbaugh said via ESPN. “And they would not pass him for that. They would pass them for a fourth and a fill-in-the-blank. And that was, I don’t know what to call that, but that’s what it is.”

NFL fans reacted to the trade deadline saga that played out between the Broncos and the Chargers.

“Sean Payton being dirty again. Color me not shocked,” one fan wrote.

“Harbaugh rightfully exposing this,” one fan added.

“You’re telling me Sean Payton is trying to exploit the rules? The same guy responsible for bounty gate? What a shocker. Dude should’ve been banned for life after NO,” one fan commented.

“So basically the Broncos were tryna lowball the Chargers. Feels very Sean Payton of a move,” one fan wrote.

“NFL gotta look into this,” one fan remarked.

“He has a point; Sean Payton is always doing something dirty,” one fan commented.

The experience led Harbaugh to ask the NFL to punish teams that try to renegotiate deals using the results of physical examinations.

Broncos Analyst Defends Daiyan Henley Trade Renegotiation After Jim Harbaugh’s Criticism

The Broncos defended themselves against accusations from Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh over the Daiyan Henley trade fallout.

9News reporter Mike Klis shared that the Broncos had legitimate reasons to revisit the original agreement after Henley failed his physical. Denver reportedly discovered arthritis in one of Henley’s knees during his physical. The Broncos were convinced that Henley’s condition was more concerning than the Chargers may have indicated. According to Klis, Denver contacted the NFL and received confirmation that they could renegotiate on the agreed-upon deal.

Klis also shared that the Broncos were looking at Henley long-term and, therefore, the physical was important to them. Though Broncos general manager George Paton could have simply abandoned the deal, he saw an opportunity to renegotiate, which was well within Denver’s rights.

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