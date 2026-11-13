Robert Griffin III has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Baylor Bears head coaching job. The Bears are 6-3 this season, including 4-2 in the Big 12. RGIII played for Baylor from 2008 to 2011 and won the Heisman Trophy.

The Bears parted ways with former head coach Dave Aranda after the 25-24 loss to Kansas. He joined the program in 2020 as a first-time head coach and finished his tenure with a 40-40 overall record, including 26-32 in conference play.

After Aranda was fired, DC Joe Klanderman took over as interim head coach and has won both games against UCF and Iowa State. Despite Klanderman’s results, the Bears are looking for a new head coach, and according to Pete Nakos, Robert Griffin is expected to interview for the job.

RGIII was the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft and played in the league until 2020. However, he has no coaching experience on his resume, and fans are concerned about Baylor’s decision to interview him.

“This has to be a joke,” a fan wrote.

“Just because someone is a great player does not mean they will be a great head coach,” a fan wrote.

“So every former QB gets a head coaching interview now???” a fan wrote.

“If he coaches like his sports takes, Baylor is in for a long coaching tenure,” a fan wrote.

“Just like NC State, this will go bad if they hire him,” a fan wrote.

“Create the Andrew Luck Stanford position him at Baylor but there is absolutely zero good reason to make him the head coach. So grateful to him as a player but this isn’t the right move,” a fan wrote.

Griffin’s history with the program and his strong NFL legacy make him a good candidate for the role. However, RGIII believes Klanderman is better suited to lead the Baylor Bears.

Robert Griffin III is Rooting for Joe Klanderman

Even though Robert Griffin has expressed interest in becoming the next head coach of the Baylor Bears, he said on an episode of “Outta Pocket with RGIII” that Klanderman could continue leading the program if he fulfills one condition.

“If Baylor wins out the rest of the season, Joe Klanderman should be the next head coach,” he said. “They play three ranked teams to finish the season, all in a row.”

Baylor will play the BYU Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Houston Cougars in the remaining three games.

Read More:

“Got in His Psyche a Little Bit”: Steve Sarkisian Admits Arch Manning’s Initial Struggles Despite Comeback Win Over Ohio State

“He’s So Unlikable”, “Loser Behavior”: CFB Fans Call Out Steve Sarkisian for “Classless Exchange” With ESPN’s Holly Rowe After Texas’ Win

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!