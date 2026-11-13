Veteran center Nikola Vucevic has surpassed former NBA player and Lakers legend Magic Johnson on the all-time scoring list. The Orlando Magic center has played off the bench this season as he builds chemistry with a new squad. Meanwhile, fans on social media reacted in varied ways to the new update.

Although Vucevic is averaging just 2.7 points and 2.8 rebounds this season, his points tally reached 17,714, surpassing Johnson, who scored 17,707 career points.

Legion Hoops shared the update on X:

“Mind-blowing fact: last night, Nikola Vucevic passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.”

Fans reacted to the update and shared their thoughts on social media, as one wrote:

“Magic is low and vooch is underrated”

Vucevic, who has played on four teams (two stints with the Magic) over 16 seasons and was an All-Star in 2018-19 and 2020-21, is slowly finding his spot back on the team he played for in his formative years. Meanwhile, the Magic (4-7) have struggled while the face of the franchise, Paolo Banchero, has been sidelined due to a low-grade right high-ankle sprain.

Magic Johnson, a Hall of Famer who won three MVPs and five NBA championships, played 12 full seasons before retiring in November 1991 after testing positive for HIV. He returned for 32 games in 1995-96. Often running the star-studded Lakers, Johnson wasn’t relied upon solely for scoring. He averaged a relatively low 19.5 ppg, but holds the NBA record for assists per game at 11.19. He also led the league in assists four times and steals twice.

The Magic look for rhythm after their first consecutive win this season

Orlando has failed to find solid footing this season with Paolo Banchero nursing an ankle sprain. However, Franz Wagner has done all he can to keep the team afloat when they are short-handed, leading the offense with 23.5 ppg and 7.9 apg.

Meanwhile, Anthony Black has emerged as one of the dark horses, as the team has looked better with him on the court. Averaging 17.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 5.5 apg, he makes a lot of difference with his activity and energy.

The Magic won their last two games, as Black scored 26 against the Sacramento Kings and 22 against Utah. He grabbed seven rebounds and dished eight assists in an all-around performance.

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