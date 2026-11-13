As the Washington Commanders pulled off a massive upset win against the New York Giants, NBA and NCAA basketball champion Josh Hart trolled Giants fans by posting “Good night, Giants fans” on X. This did not go down well with the fans, who left some angry comments on his post.

However, the New York Knicks star, whose net worth is $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth, soon sought peace, issuing an apology on X the very next morning.

“Goodmorning Giants Fans…I’m sorry. Can we all be friends again?” Hart posted.

Hart caught the hearts of many New Yorkers as he helped the Knicks capture their first NBA title in decades. However, he also incurred their wrath after just one post. While he plays in New York, he was raised in Washington, D.C., and grew up as a Washington fan.

The Washington Commanders escaped with a 24-21 win at MetLife Stadium last Thursday. Jayden Daniels delivered the final nail as he found Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left on the clock. After the game, the Giants fell to 5-3-1, while the Commanders went up to 3-5-1, with the two teams tying with one another during Week 5.

Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Vows To Keep Fighting Despite Upset Loss Vs. Commanders

Despite the loss to a division rival, the New York Giants are still on top of the NFC East. After the game, John Harbaugh spoke to reporters and stayed positive, praising his players despite not delivering a win.

“We played a pretty good football game too, just not good enough to win the game. We have a good spirit, it’s not one of fear. It’s one of power and courage. We’ll continue fighting,” Harbaugh told reporters.

While they still lead the NFC East, the second-place Dallas Cowboys are now within striking distance at four wins and five losses. There is still plenty of football to be played, and it is still very much possible for another team to overtake the Giants later in the season.

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