Numerous tennis fans were surprised to hear that Marta Kostyuk was hoping for a double fault from Coco Gauff during their round-robin clash at the WTA Finals on Thursday.

Gauff beat Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5 in their final round-robin match. The American trailed the Ukrainian 5-1 in the second set as she struggled with a back issue. Gauff was plagued by double-fault issues, but mounted a stirring fightback and eventually turned things around.

After the match, tennis journalist Christian Basnight interviewed Kostyuk, who admitted that she was hoping Gauff would gift her the set as she too was dealing with injury issues.

“I was hoping for Coco’s double fault because she was double faulting a lot in that second set. My wrist started to hurt a lot in the first set, and then in the beginning of the second set, I wasn’t sure how much longer I can play. I couldn’t even hit the ball properly anymore. Coco deserves to win, she’s an amazing player.”

Tennis fans reacted to Kostyuk’s comments on X (formerly Twitter):

“I was hoping for her DF…you will rue the day Marta!”

Jessica Pegula’s win denies Coco Gauff passage to the semifinals of the WTA Finals

Coco Gauff would have advanced to the last four of the year-end championships had compatriot Jessica Pegula lost her final round-robin match against Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova. However, Pegula produced a gritty display of her own, downing her Czech opponent after saving a match point. The result ensured that Gauff will play no further part at the 2026 WTA Finals.

Gauff finishes the 2026 season with one singles title: the Cincinnati Open. Gauff is set to represent the USA at the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs. The USA will face Hungary in Delray Beach, Florida, later this month.

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Coco Gauff Clears The Air About ‘Stupid’ WTA Finals Rules Complaint After Backlash

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