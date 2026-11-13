Coco Gauff penned an emotional message following her exit from the 2026 WTA Finals.

Gauff won her first round-robin match against compatriot Jessica Pegula in three sets. She then lost to Linda Noskova in straight sets. Despite defeating Marta Kostyuk in straight sets on Thursday, Gauff didn’t qualify for the semifinals. Gauff went 4-3 in sets and was surpassed by Pegula, who went 5-3.

Gauff said the campaign was bittersweet. She took pride in her performance and added that some things were beyond her control.

“Bittersweet ending to a great tournament,” she wrote on Instagram. “Proud of myself for how I competed this week… sometimes things are out of your hands, and that’s okay. Always an honor to be a part of and compete against the top 8 players. Still have BJK Cup next week in my hometown. Delray, I’ll see you soon.”

Coco Gauff clarifies her statement about the WTA Finals after backlash

Coco Gauff is slated to compete at the Billie Jean King Cup, which will be held from November 21–22, 2026, in Delray Beach, Florida.

Following her loss to Linda Noskova, Coco Gauff criticized the WTA Finals format.

“The scenarios, I know they make sense, but they’re kinda stupid,” Gauff said. “I mean I know it’s like the point thing and all the sets and all of that but it’s like I’m just trying to win the match. If I win my match [Thursday] and tomorrow if I still don’t qualify, or whenever I play, I’m like, ‘It’s okay, it’s cool.’ I’m looking forward to next year. I can’t say much, but everybody knows that has to change.” (via Christian Court’s X)

After her win against Kostyuk, she addressed her previous remarks, clarifying that she wasn’t calling the format stupid.

“Can I clear that up? Okay. I wasn’t saying the format was stupid. I was saying if you get in your head while you’re playing all the scenarios, that’s stupid. But of course, everyone thought I was calling the format [laughter] stupid. Because he asked me, ‘Am I gonna look at the different scenarios and stuff,’ and I was trying to say ‘no, if I like play while thinking about the scenarios it’s stupid because it’s tennis.’ Every match you want to win in straight sets.”

Coco Gauff’s run at the WTA Finals came to an end with Pegula’s win over Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova. Pegula will take on French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals.

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