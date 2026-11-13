Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, but his performance left much to be desired, according to Emmanuel Acho.

The third-year quarterback completed 23 of his 33 attempts for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including the decisive one to Stefon Diggs with under a minute left. However, he also threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

During the post-game episode of Speakeasy, Acho said Daniels’ play was not encouraging.

“Jayden Daniels did not play the type of football that the Commanders needed to play to get to the playoffs and win playoff games. If Jayden Daniels was J.J. McCarthy, I’d be ecstatic. But Jayden Daniels has already gotten to an NFC Championship Game. Jayden Daniels has regressed this season. And not only has he regressed this season, he regressed in this game!”

He continued:

“Two picks, and awful picks! Not just like, ‘Oh, ball got batted,’ ‘arm got hit’ picks. Underthrows, throwing out routes on the inside? … You can’t watch this game and say, ‘Yeah, he played a good game.’

Diggs was Daniels’ primary target, catching six passes for 83 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Rookie Antonio Williams and tight end Ben Sinnott also had receiving scores.

For the Giants, J.J. McCarthy went 23/36 for 293 yards and a touchdown to Isaiah Likely. However, he also threw the decisive interception to Rasul Douglas with 25 seconds left.

Jayden Daniels speaks after Commanders’ win over Giants

After the game, Jayden Daniels addressed the media backstage.

The first question he was asked about was his pair of interceptions.

“I got it out of my system,” he responded. “I had to move forward from that, but it just shows resilience and the belief that the team has in me. I’m super grateful to have these guys. … Defense picked it up, and I still had that opportunity, got out, and won the game.”

Later, a reporter told Daniels that he had improved to 4-0-1 against the Giants – his only winning record against a team that he has played more than once. Daniels responded:

“I did know that.”

The Commanders face the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 23. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN.

ALSO READ:

“We’ve Got To Be Honest”: Nick Wright Pumps the Brakes on Caleb Williams Hype Train, Paints Harsh Picture About Bears QB’s Season

“Only Cares About Stats. Not About the Team”: NFL Fans React to Myles Garrett Being Confident on Winning Defensive Player of the Year Award

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!