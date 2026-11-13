Last week, Jamal Murray was mentioned in trade rumors after Zach Lowe said he isn’t “closing the door” on the Denver Nuggets shipping away their All-Star guard. Now, a new report claims that the likelihood of Murray getting traded isn’t that high.

On Thursday’s episode of the “Clutch Scoops” podcast, Brett Siegel reported that the Nuggets are sure to demand a heavy price from any trade partner looking to acquire Murray.

“There’s been comments around the league about whether or not the Nuggets would entertain the idea of trading Jamal Murray, but I’ve gotten some pushback from people saying they wouldn’t trade him unless it was a king’s ransom type of package.”

Siegel went on to float two names that Denver might be more willing to part ways with: Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon.

Speculation about roster moves picked up in earnest as the Nuggets won just three of their first six games. Though remnants of the 2023 championship squad (such as Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Aaron Gordon) remain in Denver, the competition in the Western Conference has made it more challenging for the Nuggets to stake their claim as contenders.

To Murray’s credit, he has set the tone offensively for Denver with his team-high 26.2 points per game on 50.9% shooting. The Nuggets have since improved to 6-4, but with the Lakers, Spurs, and Timberwolves picking up steam, Denver has plenty of work to do to climb the standings.

“There’s One in Denver”: Reporter Hints at Nuggets Player Targeted by Warriors in Trade Talks

Another insider suggested that a Nuggets player could be at the center of a transaction involving the Golden State Warriors.

On the Nov. 6 episode of the “Warriors Plus Minus” podcast, Warriors beat reporter Tim Kawakami dropped a hint about a trade target.

“There’s one in Denver…What do I know? Nothing, but there is one in Denver.”

Days later, Kawakami reported that Jokic’s stay in Denver is “an open thing.” This suggests that the three-time NBA MVP signing a supermax extension with Denver isn’t set in stone.

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