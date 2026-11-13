The pressure is mounting on Kentucky head coach Mark Pope after the Wildcats were beaten 89-69 by the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic, and question marks are being raised over some of his players too after the defeat.

Milan Momcilovic was one of the standout entries into the Kentucky setup earlier this year, with the player transferring to Lexington from Iowa State and giving up a chance to enter the NBA draft to be a part of Mark Pope’s squad.

Momcilovic was expected to light up the conference with his displays, but he could muster up just 5 points in 36 minutes of play against Kansas, looking largely ineffective against the Jayhawks’ defense.

College basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla flagged Momcilovic’s performance, but claimed that perhaps Kentucky’s squad might be to blame rather than the former Iowa State man himself.

“I’m a Mark Pope fan and a fan of Milan Momcilovic. A great kid who I hope has a great season. But when he signed at Kentucky, there was a fantasy draft feel to it. Keep in mind that this great shooter played with two of the best playmakers in the country last year at Iowa State in Lipsey and Jefferson,” he wrote on X.

Mark Pope Spoke About His Offense’s Performance

Mark Pope spoke about his offense and specifically what they could have done differently after the game.

“From a coaching perspective, we got to be more creative to find ways to get in plays. We work so much through our front line, and Malachi (Moreno) being in and out was complicated for us, but we’ll find ways to work around that,” Pope said postgame, as also reported by WKYT.

After crediting Kansas’ defense for doing a good job, he said his players needed to get Milan Momcilovic more involved in the game.

“In our guys being more aware and finding ways to build opportunities for him is important,” Pope said.

Kentucky plays Northern Arizona next in Lexington on Friday.

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