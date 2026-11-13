Emmanuel Acho fired back at Nick Young, a former NBA player who was a teammate of Stephen Curry on the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors. The controversy started after Acho, Young, and Gilbert Arenas discussed Ayesha Curry’s on-screen kissing scene with actor Matthew Daddario in the Roku romantic comedy “Second Chance Holiday” on their respective shows. All three followed up with apologies after Curry publicly called them out for making comments about his wife.

On Thursday, Young playfully trolled former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and implied that people suffer from being associated with Acho.

“Gil we wash man it’s ova …when we mention anytime in anything with EMMANUEL ACHO …we Done !!!!” Young said.

In the wake of public humiliation, Acho fired back on his “Speakeasy” podcast. The NFL analyst prepared a seven-minute video to call out Young and question his character.

“Not you, Nick Young, because realistically speaking, if I woke up one day as you, I would instantly go back to sleep or tell God call me home,” Acho said. “Not you, Nick Young, because me being associated with you, Nick Young, is quite literally defamation of character. Gil was a better basketball player than you. And I’m a better TV personality than you. So who exactly are you, Nick Young?”

Acho brought the personal into the war of words with Young, citing the 41-year-old’s NBA career and accusations made against him.

“What’s the Nick Young controversy? Nick Young fought somebody at a church basketball league. Nick Young was arrested at a traffic stop,” Acho continued. “Bro, get into your whip, avoid getting arrested, and look in the rearview. Just look in any mirror.”

Acho was trying to make a point that he was not going to take a slight from Young because the former NBA champion is no saint.

What Emmanuel Acho, Nick Young Said About Stephen Curry’s Wife, Ayesha

Talking about Ayesha Curry’s kissing scene in the Roku romantic comedy “Second Chance Holiday,” Emmanuel Acho shared his personal opinion that he wouldn’t have been okay if his partner kissed someone else.

“It wouldn’t be me and it couldn’t be me,” Acho said on Speakeasy. “Here’s the thing. I don’t think people were meant genetically, physically, anatomically, spiritually designed to watch their partner kiss another person, whether it’s done in the name of acting or not. I just do not think that we were like physically and emotionally designed for that.”

On the “We Said What We Said” podcast, Gilbert Arenas called out Ayesha for not living up to the standards of “American family.”

“When you’re talking about an American family, [Stephen] is the definition of what everybody sees as a father,” Arenas said via LA Times. “Got the best kids. The only blemish in the family is the wife in a sense ‘cause she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives.”

Young joined Arenas in questioning Ayesha’s decision to kiss another man and largely agreed with Arenas’ criticism of Ayesha’s public persona. However, after Curry confronted Young, Arenas and Acho, all three issued public apologies.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise, and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha,” the two-time league MVP said. “But this one in particular, when trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife, and leading podcast tapings and topics, and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife — Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kind of speaks to bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do, even the ignorance behind how acting works — obviously, I tried to laugh this one off, but something needs to be said.”

Young owned up to his mistake about making unnecessary personal comments about Ayesha. Arenas followed up as well in the same video. Acho also issued a public apology on his show.

While the issue is believed to be settled, maybe the Young-Acho saga will play out longer.

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