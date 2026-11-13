Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels earned praise from teammate Stefon Diggs after the team’s win over the New York Giants on Thursday. Daniels overcame two interceptions in the fourth quarter to lead the Commanders to a 24-21 win.

Speaking to Kaylee Hartung on Amazon Prime Video’s postgame coverage, Diggs compared Daniels’ mentality to that of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“Kobe Bryant. Poised. He didn’t flinch, he looked the exact same. He knew we were going to have a chance to win. He echoed that and I feel like we rallied behind him,” Diggs said.

NFL commentator Skip Bayless acknowledged the praise for Daniels but said Diggs went too far with the ‘Kobe Bryant’ comparison.

“Diggs just compared Jayden Daniels’ poise and resilience following the two late interceptions … to Kobe’s. I wouldn’t go that far, but the young man has been and will be special,” Bayless wrote on X.

The two interceptions put the pressure on the Commanders before Daniels turned the game on its head in the final minute.

Jayden Daniels Bounces Back Strongly After Two Fourth-Quarter INTs

The Giants took a 21-17 lead with J.J. McCarthy’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely. After that, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw his first two interceptions of the 2026 season on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions. However, Daniels refused to let those mistakes affect his confidence.

With 57 seconds remaining, Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown pass to give Washington a 24-21 lead. Washington’s defense came up clutch as Rasul Douglas secured the game-sealing interception with 34 seconds remaining. The Commanders ran out the clock to secure their third win of the season.

Daniels’ biggest weapon in the nail-biting contest was Diggs, who finished with six receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. Daniels completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing two interceptions. He also had 28 yards on 11 carries.

The win improved Washington’s record to 3-5-1, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the NFC East. The win was also important because Washington moved within two games of the division-leading Giants. Moreover, the Commanders now hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New York. The teams tied their earlier matchup.

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