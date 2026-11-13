Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor’s reported NIL deal worth up to $9 million has sparked debate. While the Bulldogs are celebrating the return of their quarterback for the 2027 season, sports commentator Clay Travis believes this kind of spending could eventually cause a major financial crisis.

Taylor has finalized a $7.5 million deal with Mississippi State, which could exceed $9 million through incentives, according to On3. This makes him one of the highest-paid players in college football.

Travis addressed the situation in a video shared on social media, questioning how athletic departments can continue meeting the high financial demands of players without clear spending restrictions.

“Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor is reportedly getting up to $9M to play college football. That’s more than many NFL quarterbacks make. There is no salary cap, no real restrictions, and athletic departments are spending money they can’t sustain. This bubble is going to burst,” Travis wrote.

He then compared Taylor’s potential earnings with those of NFL quarterbacks, and argued that players selected outside the first round of the 2027 NFL draft would be earning less than Taylor.

For comparison, Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby reportedly earns $4.5 million, which is significantly less than the quarterback’s potential NIL compensation.

Clay Travis Warns of Unsustainable Spending in College Football

Travis believes the broader NIL market is heading toward an inevitable correction. He pointed to the absence of a salary cap, transfer restrictions and limits on how long players can remain in college as major problems facing the sport.

According to Travis, some major donors are already questioning the value of their investments after contributing millions of dollars without seeing the expected results on the field.

He also referenced the stalled Protect College Sports Act, arguing that the lack of additional regulations could allow the current spending environment to continue unchecked.

“This is an unsustainable system. And I don’t know where it’s going to lead, but I know that we are going to hit a bubble. The bubble is going to burst,” Travis said.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s return gave a significant boost for Mississippi State’s 2027 season. He recorded 1,460 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games during the 2026 season.

His campaign ended soon due to a season-ending toe injury. However, Taylor made it clear that leaving Starkville was never an option, citing his connection to the program and the support he received from teammates and coaches.

With unfinished business in Mississippi, Taylor will now look to return healthy and lead the Bulldogs next season.

Also Read:

“Either a Great Story or it Doesn’t Go Well”: Analyst Lists Bryce Underwood on Texas A&M’s Radar Amid Question Marks Over Marcel Reed

“He’s Going to Michigan”: Fans Have Their Say as UCLA HC Bob Chesney Reportedly Begins Work on Securing His Coaching Future

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!