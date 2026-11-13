Former tennis player Martina Navratilova recently reacted to reports claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump was aware of the allegations surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Reports alleged Jensen was involved in a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese national whom American intelligence officials suspected was a Chinese spy. A New York Times article claimed that President Trump was warned about a possible Chinese spy connection involving Jensen before his trip to China. The report alleged that Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Trump before Huang joined the presidential trip and that it was the second time in seven months the president had received information about the CEO’s connection with the woman.

However, Trump denied the allegation, stating he did not know about the relationship during the trip. Psychologist and author Gary Marcus, a fierce critic of the president, shared a screenshot of the NYT article on social media and accused Trump of lying.

Martina Navratilova reacted to a post that shared Marcus’ tweet by mocking Trump’s denial.

“Trump lied? What else is new???” she posted.

In another post, Navratilova questioned the timing of Trump selling up to $1 million worth of Nvidia shares, a sale that was carried out in August.

Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia on November 12.

Martina Navratilova agrees with former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s view on Donald Trump surrounding the Jensen Huang spy scandal

Martina Navratilova agreed with Hillary Clinton’s views on the Jensen Huang Spy scandal. The former United States Secretary of State took a swipe at President Donald Trump and said:

“Remember, Trump doesn’t believe the American intelligence community if it in any way contradicts what he wants to believe. I will predict to you what will happen when he sees Xi Jinping, in, you know, a few weeks. He will say to Xi Jinping, like he said to Putin, ‘Is this true?’ And Xi Jinping will say, ‘Of course it’s not, Donald. You know that we wouldn’t do that to you.’ And then Trump will come out and say, ‘I asked President Xi if it were true, and he assured me it wasn’t.'”

The former tennis World No. 1 agreed with Clinton’s view and simply wrote:

“Yup.”

Martina Navratilova has been a fervent critic of President Donald Trump’s administration, as is evident from her X profile’s bio.

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