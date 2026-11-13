Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, defended Alexander Zverev amid criticism over his rise to World No. 1, arguing that the German deserves his place at the top of the ATP rankings.

Zverev officially reached the ATP World No. 1 ranking for the first time on November 2, becoming the 30th player in history to top the men’s singles rankings. At 29 years and six months old, he became the second-oldest player to debut at No. 1, trailing only John Newcombe, who was 30 when he reached the top in 1974. He is also the first German man to hold the top spot since Boris Becker in 1991.

The German has also secured the 2026 year-end No. 1 ranking. However, critics have frequently pointed out that Zverev’s major titles and rise to the top coincided with prolonged absences from two of his biggest rivals. Carlos Alcaraz missed four and a half months midway through the season because of a right wrist injury, while Jannik Sinner ended his campaign after Wimbledon due to right knee inflammation.

Mouratoglou recently shared a video on Instagram defending Zverev and hitting back at his critics, insisting that the German deserves to be No. 1. Praising his work ethic, the coach said Zverev had an opportunity and made the most of it.

“Leave Zverev alone. He deserves to be number one. There are a lot of people criticising the fact that Sinner Alcaraz were out, that he didn’t beat many top 10. The guy who has the most points is number one in the world. Fair. He’s probably the guy who’s working the most, there were 128 players at every Grand Slam. Only one holds the trophy. He had the opportunity and he took it,” said Mouratoglou.

He added:

“Now the real challenge for him is to keep his number one spot with Alcaraz being healthy and Sinner coming back in January. And if he can manage to beat them, then everybody’s going to shut his mouth.”

In 2026, Zverev won his first two Grand Slam titles, claiming the French Open after defeating Flavio Cobolli and the US Open after beating Ben Shelton. He also reached the Wimbledon final and the Australian Open semifinals. He overtook Sinner in early November after the Italian withdrew from the remainder of the season with a knee injury following his Wimbledon triumph.

Alexander Zverev opened up about the criticism surrounding his World No. 1 ranking

Following his second-round loss to Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Masters, Alexander Zverev spoke about the criticism surrounding his rise to World No. 1 during his post-match press conference. Expressing his frustration, he said he was “a bit annoyed” at having to justify his position at the top of the rankings.

“I was a bit annoyed the last couple of days because achieving the world No. 1 status is something I think every player dreams of. But then, I feel like I’m the only world No. 1 in tennis history that has to explain why it’s ok for me to be world No. 1, which I find quite difficult. Because I deserve to be where I am. I don’t think anyone has to explain themselves as much as I had to do in the last couple of days,” Alexander Zverev said.

Zverev is now set to compete at the ATP Finals, where he will face Rafael Jodar in his opening match on Sunday.

Read more:

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“Mean & Judgy” – Iga Swiatek Calls Out Journalists for Causing Her More ‘Pain’ Than Her Fans Ever Did With ‘False Narratives’

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