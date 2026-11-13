Angel Reese caught everybody’s eye when she appeared at the premiere of The Hunting Wives’ Season 2. The Atlanta Dream star is coming off an awesome 2026 WNBA season, in which she took the team to the finals. Fans were excited to see her again on camera, as she drew the paparazzi’s attention at the premiere.

Though she announced a hiatus from podcasting, Reese has never been one to avoid cameras. She is also one of the most followed WNBA stars and has brought significant attention to the league and Atlanta. The reaction was the same when she appeared in front of the paps for the premiere of the Netflix show.

Strong Black Lead’s channel shared on X:

“An Angel has been spotted at The Hunting Wives premiere ”

Meanwhile, fans loved Reese’s fashion choice and praised her look in the comment section, as one wrote:

“I can’t get over this look. It’s so elegant. And the pastels are so beautiful on her skin. She’s glowing. An Angel fr fr”

Reese has certainly changed opinions with her playoffs performance and dedication to winning. Though her inconsistency in the finals cost the team its title, a finals appearance in her postseason debut isn’t a small feat either.

Angel Reese attends 2026 GQ Men of the Year

Angel Reese served another glamorous look when she appeared on camera for the 2026 GQ Men of the Year annual event hosted by men’s fashion and lifestyle brand GQ. Bayou Barbie not only drew attention for her skills on the court, but also for her red-carpet appearances.

Page Six shared the clip on X and wrote:

“ WNBA star Angel Reese stuns on the red carpet for the 2026 GQ Men of the Year. ”

Reese is taking time off to focus on herself and enjoy the offseason before teams get to work again and begin strategizing for next season.

READ MORE: Craig Carton Declares Angel Reese Bigger Than Caitlin Clark, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes in Stunning Hot Take

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