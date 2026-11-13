The Washington Commanders pulled off a massive Thursday Night Football upset against the New York Giants, and this has many questioning whether John Harbaugh’s squad is already starting to fall off. However, not everybody thinks the Giants are good in the first place.

The Giants still lead the NFC East even after losing to the Commanders, thanks to their 5-3-1 record. However, Fox Sports Radio’s Rob Parker believes that they are just lucky to be in the same division as a Philadelphia Eagles team that is plagued with injuries, a Commanders team that is not that good, and the Dallas Cowboys.

“John Harbaugh gets zero credit, zero with a Z,” he said. “He just happens to be in the right division where everybody is banged up or injured or just the Cowboys.”



He noted that even Harbaugh becoming the new head coach does not change things, and the Giants are in a relatively weak division for the season. He further emphasized how banged up the divisional favorites, the Philadelphia Eagles, are right now, while Dallas is only good on paper and will probably not do as well as fans have hoped because they are the Cowboys.

Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Expresses Confidence in Rookie Kicker Dominic Zvada Despite Troubles

Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada has been struggling as of late, and one of his misses led to costing the Giants the game. Despite this, head coach John Harbaugh still has faith in him and explained to reporters why after the game, as per Heavy.

“Yeah, we’re confident [in Zvada]. As soon as a guy doesn’t make a play, you can’t start firing people left and right. Especially your kicker, who’s a rookie. I’m confident that he’s going to become a good kicker,” Harbaugh said.

Zvada missed a 33-yard field goal attempt on the Giants’ second possession of the first quarter, and Harbaugh’s encouragement after the game could help the rookie build confidence in the next few games.

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