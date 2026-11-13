Carlos Alcaraz, arguably the favorite on paper to win the singles title at this year’s ATP Finals, has reportedly suffered a fresh blow ahead of the prestigious tournament. The reports have surfaced on the back of the former World No. 1 and seven-time Major champion practicing in Turin sporting a protective brace on his right knee.

The knee brace did not seem to affect Alcaraz during his high-intensity practice session against reigning No. 1 Alexander Zverev on Thursday, November 12. The pair produced a spectacular tiebreak during their session, videos of which grabbed plenty of eyeballs online.

However, the following day, the 23-year-old decided to end his practice session with Flavio Cobolli 20 minutes ahead of schedule. According to a report published by Marca, Alcaraz’s decision stemmed from a stomach issue that had been causing him some discomfort since having his breakfast.

The good news for the current No. 3 is that his first match at the 2026 ATP Finals — a Round Robin phase encounter against Frances Tiafoe — is scheduled for Monday, November 16. This gives him a couple of days to recover from his stomach ailment. Alcaraz and Tiafoe are in the Ivan Lendl Group alongside Cobolli and Daniil Medvedev. Meanwhile, Zverev, Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar are in the John McEnroe Group.

Carlos Alcaraz finished as the runner-up at the ATP Finals last year

The ATP Finals remains one of the few high-profile tournaments in men’s tennis that Alcaraz is yet to win. The Spaniard secured his maiden qualification for the prestigious year-end championships in 2022. However, he withdrew due to an injury. He went on to make his tournament debut the following year and registered a semifinal finish.

In 2024, Alcaraz’s ATP Finals campaign was underwhelming, as he failed to get past the Round Robin stage. Last year, he came close to winning the tournament, but was downed in the final by great rival Jannik Sinner. This time around, Sinner, despite qualifying for the event, pulled out due to a lingering knee injury.

Alcaraz himself spent months on the sidelines earlier this year with a wrist injury, but since his return to competitive action at the US Open, has been in rampant form, picking up titles in Tokyo, Vienna and most recently, the Paris Masters.

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