The Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is going to be the next lead of ABC’s hit reality dating show The Bachelor, prompting plenty of reactions from NFL fans on social media.

Hartman will headline the show’s 30th season, which is scheduled to premiere on March 21, 2027. His selection was announced Friday morning, with ABC introducing the Commanders quarterback as its newest Bachelor.

Adam Schefter also confirmed the news on X, writing, “Commanders QB Sam Hartman has been named the next star of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor,’ which returns for its 30th season in March 2027.”

Some fans online viewed the move as a clever marketing opportunity for the NFL.

One fan wrote, “This is a marketing ploy for the NFL. Couldn’t have picked a better player, honestly.”

Another fan took a shot at Notre Dame quarterbacks, commenting, “Notre Dame QBs do anything but play football after college.”

“He should get cut. Never want the backup QB to have draw attention than the starter,” one fan said.

“Smart move by him ngl. Bro is a scrub in the NFL,” another said.

Another fan added, “Finally, a depth chart he’s on top of.”

Sam Hartman’s NFL Career and College Football Journey

Hartman’s professional football career hasn’t been that great so far. He joined the Commanders as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. He mostly spent his time on the team’s practice squad and didn’t get to make an appearance in any regular-season game.

Prior to entering the NFL, he spent five seasons playing at Wake Forest and later transferred to Notre Dame for his final college season in 2023.

In 2021, he helped Wake Forest finish with an 11-3 record. Hartman threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns while adding 334 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores during that season.

He finished his last year at Notre Dame with 24 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Hartman isn’t the only NFL player to be part of the Bachelor franchise. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer also appeared as the lead during the show’s fifth season in 2004 and later became the host for the same show. Former NFL quarterback Jordan Rodgers also appeared on the show, and he ended up marrying JoJo Fletcher, a contestant on the show, in 2022.

Whether Hartman finds success in the football world after the show is yet to be seen. For now, however, he is definitely in the spotlight.

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