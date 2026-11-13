Several fans of Elena Rybakina have objected to Serena Williams’ coach Rennae Stubbs’ recent criticism of the World No. 1 Kazakh over her withdrawal from the 2026 WTA Finals. Rybakina chose not to defend her WTA Finals title this year due to a viral illness and overall physical exhaustion from her prior exertions in the 2026 season.

On a recently released episode of her podcast, Stubbs criticized Rybakina for competing in Tokyo after her title triumph in Ningbo and not prioritizing the WTA Finals. It’s worth noting that the Kazakh secured the year-end No. 1 ranking with a second-round win in Tokyo but later withdrew from the tournament citing a neck injury. Stubbs said:

“I question her scheduling. Why, why, why play Tokyo? Somebody said, ‘She is wearing head-to-toe Yonex (the renowned Japanese sports equipment manufacturing company that sponsors Rybakina),’ and that means you usually go and play a tournament in Japan because it was part of her contract.”

Continuing her criticism of Rybakina, Stubbs added:

“And I am sure it was part of her contract. She played a match and then pulled out. If you have any inkling of sickness or any body ache, I don’t understand why you play Tokyo. You just won Ningbo, get out of there, go to California, get yourself ready to play outside and in hotter conditions. I just don’t understand her scheduling. To me, it’s just wild some of the choices that she has.”

Many tennis fans loyal to Rybakina took to Reddit to voice their disapproval of Stubbs’ take. One fan wrote:

“This is so rude. Her scheduling allowed her to guarantee the YE no. 1 ranking as well as two slams, I think she is doing fine. She was already battling an injury and her priority now is probably the 2027 slams.”

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In Elena Rybakina’s absence, Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova have secured their progress to the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2026

Rybakina was initially drawn in the same group as Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova for the 2026 WTA Finals, with the other group featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova. The Kazakh’s withdrawal led to her being replaced in her group by alternate Marta Kostyuk.

Noskova and Pegula are the two players from Rybakina’s group who have reached the semifinals. While Noskova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, booked her last-four berth with wins over Kostyuk and Gauff, Pegula secured her progress with victories over Kostyuk and Noskova. Pegula’s win over Noskova dashed Gauff’s hopes of making it to the semis.

From the other group, Andreeva reached the last four with thoroughly dominant displays against Svitolina and Sabalenka. Andreeva is set to lock horns with Pegula in the semis, while Noskova will face the winner of the Round Robin phase clash between Sabalenka and Svitolina.

Read More:

“You Will Rue The Day!” – Fans Taken Aback by Marta Kostyuk’s ‘Hoping For Double Fault’ Admission After Coco Gauff Loss At WTA Finals

“Misleading” – Serena Williams’ Coach Accuses Media Outlet of Distorting Her Comments on Elena Rybakina’s WTA Finals Withdrawal

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