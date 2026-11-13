Steph Curry suffered a right oblique abdominal tear when the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The sharpshooter was sent to the locker room in the first quarter, and the team lost 108-115, snapping an eight-game winning streak. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts and believed Curry’s absence could trigger Draymond Green even more.

Though rookie Yaxel Lendeborg led with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds, the Warriors couldn’t avoid a difficult loss. Curry is the team’s motor and supplies the offensive electricity to everyone on the squad. In his absence, that burden falls on another veteran, Green.

There’s no doubt about Green’s leadership, but he could only do so much on offense, and Arenas believed that might trigger him, which could lead to multiple ejections, considering the 2016-17 NBA DPOY’s temperament on the court. On his Gil’s Arena show, the former player-turned-analyst said:

“Anytime Steph is not in the game, it comes with frustration because he only knows winning. If you’re out there not playing smart basketball, it will frustrate a guy like that, right? Then he has to do so much defensively to make up for the offensive lack of execution, where he’s going to be kicked out of a lot of games.”

Curry spent a lot of time on the bench last season as well, when Green had to take the reins, and it wasn’t pretty for the team. The superstar guard will reportedly be out for two weeks again, which means Green will again be in charge.

Gilbert Arenas apologizes to Steph Curry for his comments on Ayesha Curry

Gilbert Arenas earlier made comments about the controversy surrounding Ayesha Curry and her latest movie, “Second Chance Holiday.” Mrs. Curry had a kissing scene in the movie with her co-star Matthew Daddario, which led to several conversations among NBA fans and analysts.

Arenas, who earlier said Ayesha was only a “blemish” in the family, apologized to Curry for his statement and said:

“I’m sorry if he’s offended. I didn’t mean it like, I was just saying, ‘He’s such a perfect dude'”

The Warriors will be undergoing a difficult on-court test in the next couple of weeks. Lendeborg has performed well in recent games and could help them stay afloat in this period.

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