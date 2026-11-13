Chris Evert paid an emotional tribute to longtime NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks following his sudden death at the age of 64.

Hicks died in Connecticut on November 11 following an acute illness. His wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, announced his passing on social media the following day. The specific illness has not been publicly disclosed. Hicks’ death came just days before he was scheduled to call the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game against Boston College on Saturday.

Following the news, Evert took to X to mourn the longtime broadcaster’s passing. Expressing her heartbreak, she praised Hicks for his work and kindness, writing:

“The world lost a truly good man in Dan Hicks. He was brilliant in his job, but he was kind and generous as a human being. Like many of you who knew him, I feel gutted. My heart goes out to Hannah and the girls, and may they always feel his love in their hearts…RIP Dan.”

Hicks’ wife, Hannah, shared the news on Instagram alongside a picture of the couple. Her caption read:

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.”

Chris Evert backed Coco Gauff amid online racist abuse at the China Open

Coco Gauff faced a wave of racist abuse online following her third-round match at the China Open on October 5. During her 7-5, 6-1 victory over Chinese teenager Sun Xinran, the American raised her hand to stop play late in the first set after noticing flickering electronic advertising boards around the court.

Following a video review, the chair umpire ruled that the flickering lights had caused a hindrance and ordered the point to be replayed. The decision angered some fans who believed Gauff had interrupted a rally in which Sun appeared poised to win the point. In the hours after the match, Gauff received racist comments and direct messages on social media.

She publicly addressed the abuse on X, describing the volume of racist messages she had received as “insane.” This caught Chris Evert’s attention, who spoke out in support of the American, calling the attacks disturbing and praising the 22-year-old’s character. She wrote on X:

“ Why are the “haters” attacking @CocoGauff ? She did everything within the rules. Honestly, Coco is the most genuine, thoughtful, humble human being you’ll ever find. She is loved by everyone in the Tennis world. It’s really disturbing to see her going through this turmoil. #kindness.”

Gauff’s campaign at the China Open ended in the round of 16, where she suffered a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Elise Mertens.

Read more:

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