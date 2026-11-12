“Sometimes It Takes a Loss”: Ohio State Veteran Sends Blunt Message After Third Defeat of the Season

Ohio State’s season so far doesn’t look good, as the team suffered its third loss, and veteran offensive lineman Carson Hinzman believes the setback has had an unexpected impact on the locker room. The Buckeyes are now 6-3 following their loss to Oregon.

After Wednesday’s practice, Hinzman admitted the losses have exposed problems that might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

“When everything’s going well, I think it’s easy to look over some of the flaws you have. Sometimes it takes a loss. And unfortunately, we’ve been through too many of those that it really brought a lot of those to light,” Hinzman said via Dillon Davis’ X.

He made it clear the situation is really tough for him, given his five years in Columbus and how important the program is to him.

“This team, it means too much to us. I’ve been here for five years, man, I love these guys. And so for us to go out in this way, man, it’s unacceptable,” he added.

“Making sure guys are taking care of their own units is important. If we’re gonna go on this together, it can’t only be the leaders. We got a lot of young guys, too, that are stepping up and that need to step up and that have been doing well this week. And so we have that energy and that juice in the silence as well, which is gonna be huge.”

Urban Meyer Calls Out Ohio State’s Quarterback Decisions Amid Losing Streak

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has raised questions about Ryan Day’s handling of the quarterback situation.

In the last two games after Julian Sayin’s season-ending injury, freshman Luke Fahey has started for the Buckeyes. And former five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair has barely had a chance to play, even as the team has struggled with consecutive losses to USC and Oregon.

St. Clair has appeared in only two games this season, completing five of seven passes for 52 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He last appeared against Kent State in Week 3.

On The Triple Option podcast, Meyer questioned why the coaching staff hadn’t given St. Clair enough opportunities.

“Quarterback is the one position where there’s only one thing that matters, and that’s to get as much playing time as possible. The rest of the season, you’re riding Luke [Fahey], because you did not get [Tavien St. Clair] reps when you probably could’ve,” Meyer said.

With Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the remaining games will be crucial to turn the narrative around.

Also Read:

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“Zero Experience Coaching, Will Not End Well”: Fans Aren’t Convinced of Philip Rivers’ Appointment as NC State Picks Next Head Coach

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