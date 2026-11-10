“I Didn’t See Anything”: Stephen A. Smith Claims Shedeur Sanders Wasn’t “That Impressive” To Be Handed Browns QB1 Job From Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders performed decently in his first start of the 2026 season, but at least one person believes it won’t be enough to secure the Cleveland Browns’ starting job.

In Sunday’s 22-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, the second-year quarterback threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns. After the game, however, head coach Todd Monken skirted the topic of whether it would herald a switch under center (via ESPN):

“How long has it been? Thirty minutes since the game ended? I’m not getting into quarterback. If we want to talk about Shedeur, we can talk about Shedeur.”

On Monday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith made his thoughts on the situation clear:

“It wasn’t that impressive… This is Deshaun Watson’s team this year, and if (he) is ready to go, I just think that he’s obviously proven that he belongs. I didn’t see anything yesterday that warrants Shedeur Sanders taking Deshaun Watson’s job.”

Shedeur Sanders should start for Browns, says divisional rival’s former HC

Meanwhile, one former enemy thinks Shedeur Sanders should finally get his opportunity to lead the Browns.

During CBS’s post-game show on Sunday, former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher said:

“Moving forward, Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback for this football team. He’s going to be the future. What he showed today with his resiliency and continuing to come back, making great decisions, extending plays — I loved the way he played and continued to move forward.”

The Browns will next host the Houston Texans this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

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