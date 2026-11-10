Hours Before Celtics-76ers Clash, Boston Reporter Claims Jaylen Brown Had No Stance on Philly Move

Ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics game on Tuesday, Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn claimed on Monday that Jaylen Brown didn’t have a stance on landing with his current team. Washburn reported that Brown submitted a list of preferred destinations after the Celtics told the 2024 NBA Finals MVP they planned to trade him.

Brown also submitted a list of teams he didn’t wish to go to. The Sixers weren’t on either list.

“Brown never asked for a trade, but once informed the Celtics were shopping him, he submitted a list of his preferred destinations and teams he preferred not to play for. Philadelphia was on neither list,” Washburn wrote.

No one expected the Sixers to land Brown given their rivalry with the Celtics. It’s rare among conference rivals to trade their best players. However, Boston pulled the trigger, landing 36-year-old Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Many believed Brown should have fetched a better package and that the Celtics settled for a low price. Brown came off an MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field.

He was the No. 1 option for the majority of the season before Jayson Tatum returned in March after recovering from Achilles surgery.

Jaylen Brown has “nothing to talk about” to Jayson Tatum ahead of anticipated matchup

Jaylen Brown reiterated that he and Jayson Tatum haven’t spoken since they parted ways. On Sunday, reporters asked Brown about sharing the floor with his former co-star. When asked if he would talk to Tatum pre-game, Brown rejected the idea .

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown said. “He’s on his side, I’m on my side… Both of us trying to win, so there’s nothing to talk about; let’s check the ball up.”

The Sixers-Celtics clash is one of the most anticipated showdowns because of Brown and Tatum’s dynamic.

Entering this contest, Jaylen Brown has averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 47.7%, including 39.2% from the 3-point line. He’s played as the Sixers’ No. 2 option behind Tyrese Maxey.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is back in a familiar setup as the No. 1 option, averaging 27.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 7.8 apg, shooting 42.0%, including 31.3% from 3-point range.

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