“He Is the Weirdest Dude Ever”: NFL Fans React to Dan Orlovsky Making Questionable Remark About His Wife on ESPN

Dan Orlovsky is known to be one of the more divisive analysts ESPN has ever employed, and he provided another example of it on Monday.

During that day’s episode of NFL Live, the former Detroit Lions quarterback was discussing the viral moment of Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton mistakenly chiding a reporter whom he thought was smoking during his post-game press conference.

When the camera cut back to Orlovsky, he had a pencil in his mouth.

He then said:

“I’ve never smoked anything in my life. Can’t say the same about my wife.”

Not everyone was amused:

Dan Orlovsky Praises Jaguars Trading For Jessie Bates, Urges Rams To Shop For WR

With trade deadline week came plenty of insights and opinions from Dan Orlovsky. Earlier on Monday, he appeared on Pat McAfee’s eponymous show to discuss the biggest moves of the day: the Jacksonville Jaguars acquiring three defenders.

Safety Jessie Bates, who crossed over from the Atlanta Falcons, earned the highest praise:

“I don’t think the football world or maybe the casual fan knows how good Jessie Bates is because he’s been in Atlanta and they haven’t won over the past couple of years. The way that I talk about him is like he’s the secondary version of Fred Warner.”

He also urged the Los Angeles Rams to trade for a wide receiver after Puka Nacua joined Davante Adams on injured reserve with knee and toe injuries:

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET tomorrow.

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