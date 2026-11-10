“Ruining His Legacy by Staying With This Trash Franchise”: NFL Fans Want Justin Jefferson To Demand Trade After Vikings’ Offensive Struggles on MNF

Justin Jefferson has been one of the Minnesota Vikings’ biggest offensive stars since being drafted in 2020, setting multiple records. However, Monday marked a low point in his career, and fans have pleaded with him to wear a different jersey.

In that day’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver caught just three passes for 58 yards in a 6-23 rout at home. After the game, fans urged him to want out:

Not helping Jefferson’s efforts was quarterback Carson Wentz, who put up truly miserable numbers: just eight completions in 25 attempts for 81 yards and two interceptions. In fact, the Vikings’ only points came courtesy of two field goals by kicker Will Reichard.

The Bills, meanwhile, got a so-so performance from Josh Allen: 21/31 passing, a touchdown, an interception, and four sacks. However, James Cook (107 yards and a touchdown on the ground) and Tyler Bass (three field goals) provided ample support.

Nick Wright gives Justin Jefferson trade proposals after Vikings lose to Bills

But not just ordinary fans called for Justin Jefferson to leave Minneapolis.

After former offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz proposed that his Kansas City Chiefs of old send two first-round picks and a third-rounder for the wide receiver, FS1 host Nick Wright made a similar offer, albeit with a player in place of a draft pick (on X):

The Vikings will next visit the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT on Fox.

ALSO READ:

“I Didn’t See Anything”: Stephen A. Smith Claims Shedeur Sanders Wasn’t “That Impressive” To Be Handed Browns QB1 Job From Deshaun Watson

“This Is Worse Than Brandon Staley”: NFL Analyst Claims Chargers Players Have Quit on Jim Harbaugh Amid 0–8 Start

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!