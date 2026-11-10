“I do not hate the man” – Stephen A. Smith Flips The Script On LeBron James Amid Long Running Rift

Stephen A. Smith is far from the biggest LeBron James fan. The dynamic between the two sports personalities took a turn for the worse when James confronted Smith at a 2025 Lakers game over comments by the “First Take” host about LBJ’s son, Bronny.

It was a bit of a surprise, then, when Smith sent his well wishes to James on Monday’s episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” According to SAS, any beef he’s had with the Philadelphia 76ers star is now water under the bridge.

“We all know that I’ve had my issues with LeBron James and vice versa. I do not hate the man. You know, I was (angry) once upon a time, but I’m thoroughly over that.”

Smith went on to say he hopes James wins his fifth championship with the Sixers.

“I’m 59 years old. Life is short. Ain’t got time for all of that, okay? I wish him nothing but the best, and I’m looking forward to covering him as his career comes to an end over the next two years. Hopefully, he’ll win a championship for Philadelphia.”

Ironically, James’ championship legacy came up when Smith launched his verbal assault against LBJ after the confrontation. As recently as last month, Smith was insisting on national television that James would still be second to Michael Jordan in the GOAT race, even if he wins a fifth title.

“I’m Happy to Be Playing Alongside Him”: LeBron James Praises Jaylen Brown for Adjusting Well to Sixers’ System

Philly’s title prospects, of course, hinge on the chemistry between the four elite players that have to co-exist. In LeBron James’ eyes, his fellow Sixers newcomer Jaylen Brown is doing a stellar job of fitting into Philadelphia’s system.

After the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls 127-121 on Sunday, James heaped praise on Brown for being an excellent team player (via 76ers Muse’s X).

“We’re both just trying to get comfortable in a new setting, a new system and with new teammates. JB’s been great. He’s done everything the coaching staff and everybody asks of him and more, so I’m happy to be playing alongside him.”

That night, Brown led the Sixers in scoring with 29 points on 50.0% shooting. James was close behind with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

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