“He Only Has Value in Golden State” – NBA World Reacts as Insider Drops Bombshell Draymond Green Trade Report

Draymond Green is once again the subject of trade rumors in Golden State. On reporter Tim Kawakami’s podcast last Wednesday, The Athletic‘s Sam Amick said the Warriors will certainly “listen to trade offers for Draymond Green at the trade deadline,” and that Green himself is aware of the possibility.

Since Amick’s report, fans have posted their reactions on social media. Some fans argued that Green doesn’t offer enough value, while others floated ideas for landing spots.

“He only has value in Golden State,” one fan tweeted.

Green, in his 15th season with the Warriors, will hit free agency when his one-year, $27.6 million contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

In the early going of this season, Green is averaging 2.9 points per game on 34.6% shooting from the field. This is the lowest scoring average and field-goal percentage Green has posted since his rookie year.

Draymond Green Comments on Taking Fewer Shot Attempts: “I Have a Million Other Things to Do”

Over eight games this season, Draymond Green has tied his career low in field-goal attempts per game (3.3, to be exact). According to Green, though, he’s not intentionally trying to pull this off.

“It’s not necessarily a conscious thing. I don’t go into the game and say, oh man, I’m gonna take less shots. But I do go into the game knowing that I have a million other things to do, and I just don’t really focus on it much.”

Green’s impact on the game has always gone beyond the stat sheet, and to his credit, he’s proven a strong asset even when he’s not racking up points.

This season, the former Defensive Player of the Year averages 7.8 assists per game (his highest mark in that category since the 2020-21 season) while also chipping in 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.

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