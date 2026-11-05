“She’s Getting Clowned by a Whole City”: WNBA Fans Erupt as Former Warriors Player Joins Fans in Mocking Angel Reese at Valkyries’ Championship Parade

Towards the end of Game 3 in the 2026 WNBA Finals, Angel Reese directed a “too small” taunt at the Golden State Valkyries’ bench. That night, Reese’s double-double performance helped the Atlanta Dream take a 2-1 series lead.

But the Valkyries bounced back and ultimately won the series, with Gabby Williams dropping a 30-piece in Game 7 en route to bagging the Finals MVP trophy. When the Valkyries held their victory parade in the Bay Area on Wednesday, former Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli called back to Reese’s taunt by doing the “too small” gesture while holding a shirt with her likeness.

Ezeli’s antics led to fans piling on Reese as well.

“She getting clowned by a whole city,” one fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, other fans came to Reese’s defense.

“The time that Reese spends on the minds of others is actually quite impressive,” one fan commented.

On the same night that Reese did that viral taunt, she put up 21 points and 12 rebounds to become the first player to post a double-double in her first three WNBA Finals games.

However, things went mostly downhill from there, with Reese putting up single-digit scoring in the Dream’s Game 4 and Game 5 losses. She somewhat regained her groove with a 15-14 stat line in Game 6, but in the winner-take-all contest on Saturday, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was limited to just eight points.

“I’m Dedicating This Offseason to Myself”: Angel Reese Announces Plans to Put Podcast Recordings on Hold

While Angel Reese has devoted time to record new episodes of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast during the WNBA offseason, she has announced on Instagram that she won’t be doing so over the next six months.

In a post on her IG account barbieeearchive, Reese offered a glimpse of her plans before the 2027 WNBA season tips off.

“i’m dedicating this off season to myself. i won’t be doing my podcast this off season but you can expect some vlogs from time to time. so subscribe to my YOUTUBE. florida will be my home & i will be there resting, working out, continuing to work on my personal brand quietly, and supporting/ loving on my partner.”

After a particularly busy September and October, in which Reese won a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup and took part in Atlanta’s deep playoff run, the three-time WNBA All-Star has decided to pump the brakes and go at her own pace.

READ MORE:

Dan Dakich Mocks Angel Reese as “America’s Dumbest Athlete” After Her Podcast Hiatus Announcement

Valkyries’ Kaila Charles Shuts Down Angel Reese Fan Trying to Spin Her Message About Hate and Harassment

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