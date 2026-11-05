“Very Pivotal Moment”: Chad Johnson Lays Down Challenge to Shedeur Sanders as Browns QB Prepares to Replace Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a change at their quarterback position after Deshaun Watson suffered a concussion, with Shedeur Sanders expected to take the field against the New Orleans Saints.

While Sanders’ starting role isn’t fully confirmed, it certainly appears the Browns won’t take any risks with Watson, especially with concussion protocol as strict as it has ever been.

With Sanders preparing to play, analyst Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson issued a clear challenge to the former Colorado QB, suggesting that this was a pivotal moment for him.

“I think this is really a very, very, very pivotal moment for Shedeur Sanders. He has to play well. He has to play well, and because offensively, [KC] Concepcion [Denzel] Boston, Jerry Jeudy is coming on. They’re playing well and making [Harold] Fannin [Jr.] as well; they’re making plays for their quarterback,” Johnson said on NightcapShow via CulturedUpdatez’s X.

Johnson also said that he expects Sanders to have a great game whether or not it ends in a Browns victory.

“He’s very accurate so I’m standing on the on the on the table. And I’m telling you, Shedeur, he’s going to have a great game. Now, whether he has a great game and it results in a win, I’m not sure, but just offensively, I know he’s going to play well.

“He’s waiting, he’s been waiting; he’s been waiting on this moment. He’s been waiting on this opportunity. All he has to do now is go out there and deliver. That’s it. Ain’t no pressure. At the end of the day, it’s still football.”

Todd Monken on Deshaun Watson’s Situation

Browns head coach Todd Monken had earlier confirmed the concussion issue with Deshaun Watson, saying that Shedeur Sanders would be ready to start.

“What I would say is, credit to Deshaun — after the game, [he] felt fine. Monday night, started feeling a little bit, little bit of a headache, and came in Tuesday and, you know, reported,” Monken said to reporters on Wednesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk via Yahoo Sports.

“So, credit to him for someone who really loves playing the game. And so, he is in the protocol. And Shedeur will take the reps today with the ones.”

Monken also said his team’s game plan won’t change much with Sanders at QB.

“I don’t see the way [it would change], because the rest of the guys are the same, and they’re similar in some ways,” Monken also said. “Some things, you know, Shedeur’s skill set is different than Deshaun’s, but still very similar in terms of what we do. We can’t change that dramatically.”

The Browns play the Saints in a big clash this Sunday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

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