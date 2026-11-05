“Going To Rebuke His Coaching Policies”: Colin Cowherd Brushes Off Cowboys Owner’s ‘Absolute Nonsense’ Head Coaching Policy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is once again raising eyebrows for some controversial comments he has made about coaching. The oil tycoon, who infamously feuded with his team’s own Super Bowl-winning head coach, Jimmy Johnson, stated that there is no correlation between how much a coach is getting paid and winning championships, as per NBC Sports.

“In the NFL, this is after years of looking at all the teams and all the coaches, there is no — there is zero correlation between how much you pay a coach, or how many coaches you have, as to winning,” he said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “There is no correlation. And that’s a random sample of years and all 32 teams involved. So put that in your hopper and smoke it.”

These comments received a lot of pushback, with Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd calling out the billionaire during “The Herd.”

“We all know the more you pay a coach, the better the coach, and the worst-paid coach in the NFL is shotty (Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer),”Cowherd said.” I’m going to rebuke his coaching policies. It’s absolute nonsense.”

Cowherd pointed out that the Cowboys are 1-4 when it comes to one-score games under Brian Schottenheimer, while the Denver Broncos’ Sean Payton has won fifteen straight one-score games. He added that an elite coach can win playoff games and win one-score games, and that the Cowboys have not done that so far in Dallas.

The Fox Sports host added that even with all the talent in Dallas’ offense, with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offensive line, the team is not considered to have an elite offense. He then compared this to the New York Giants, who are currently playing their third quarterback. Cowherd noted that under a high-paid coach like John Harbaugh, the Giants were able to get a top-ten offense even with all their quarterback problems.

Agent Reveals Jerry Jones Unwilling To Pay $13 Million For a Coach

Jerry Jones has earned a reputation for being thrifty in running the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Jane Slater has revealed that a sports agent has told her how much the billionaire was willing to pay a coach, and it is not much.

“Jerry won’t pay 13M and up and that’s the starting point,” the agent said.

According to The Athletic, the league’s highest-paid coaches average around $20 million per season. However, Dallas coaches reportedly make between $5 million and $8 million.

Read More:

“Need to Break Up With Her Immediately”: Shannon Sharpe Gives Cooper DeJean Blunt Relationship Advice After SNF Loss to Commanders

“He Didn’t Even Get the Ball Out”: Broncos Legend Calls Out Patrick Mahomes’ Costly Mistakes After Chiefs’ Loss

College Sports Network has you covered with the latest news, analysis, insights, and trending stories in tennis, college football, men’s college basketball, women’s college basketball, and college baseball!