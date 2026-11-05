“Shedeur Sanders Punching Air” “Trade for Shedeur”: Fans React After Lamar Jackson’s Indefinite Absence, Ravens Backup QB Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The quarterback position has been a concern for the Baltimore Ravens. With their two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday’s 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, he was replaced by Tyler “Snoop” Huntley.

However, in the second quarter of that game, Huntley suffered a turf toe injury after just 10 plays, and it looks like Huntley will miss the remainder of the season.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter’s Wednesday report, Tyler Huntley’s injury has been classified as season-ending after tests were done. Upon hearing that Huntley is out for the season, fans online are hoping the Baltimore Ravens trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, with the signal-caller having been linked to the Ravens during the 2025 NFL draft.

“Shedeur Sanders punching air right now. Remember when you said you didn’t want to be Lamar’s backup?” a fan wrote.

“it’s time for the ravens to trade for shedeur,” a fan commented on X.

In the absence of Jackson and Huntley, Joe Fagnano will start at quarterback as the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) on Thursday.

Why Did Baltimore Ravens Not Select Shedeur Sanders During 2025 NFL Draft?

The fan reactions wanting the Baltimore Ravens to trade for Shedeur Sanders come against the backdrop of the franchise reportedly being interested in him during the 2025 NFL draft. However, that pick never materialized.

During the fifth round of the 2025 draft, Baltimore held the 141st pick. As the franchise reportedly planned to pick Shedeur Sanders at the juncture, the signal-caller’s camp communicated to the Ravens that Shedeur preferred not to join the Ravens, as he didn’t want to be a long-term backup for Lamar Jackson, who had been named the league’s MVP for the second time in 2023.

The Ravens selected offensive lineman Carson Vinson instead, with Sanders going to the Cleveland Browns as the 144th pick. The 2026 NFL season sees him as the Browns’ backup quarterback behind starter Deshaun Watson.

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