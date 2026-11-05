“Sleeping 2 Hours on Airport Bench” – Eugenie Bouchard Reveals Travel Fatigue Before Latest Pickleball Loss Days After Halloween Night Out

Eugenie Bouchard has cited travel fatigue as the reason behind her shocking exit from the 2026 Pickleball World Championships. Bouchard headed to compete at the tournament on the back of a night out to celebrate Halloween, but suffered an upset at the hands of 13-year-old Natalia Simson.

For this year’s Halloween, Bouchard donned three iconic Britney Spears avatars, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram. Just days later, she arrived at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, Texas for the Pickleball World Championships. The 32-year-old Canadian former women’s tennis star was seeded No. 13 in the women’s singles category, but was shockingly downed by No. 52 seed Simson from the USA 11-3, 4-11, 11-5 in the Round of 64.

Later, Bouchard shared an Instagram Story to explain her Pickleball World Championships upset. The former World No. 5 in women’s singles tennis, who famously reached the final of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, claimed that her travel to Texas for the tournament was disrupted by the thunderstorms that lashed Miami, where she lives. Bouchard wrote:

“The Miami thunderstorms didn’t want me to have a good world’s @ppatour this year”

She went on to claim that it took her a full day to travel to the Pickleball World Championships. According to the Canadian, she only got two hours of sleep during the disrupted journey, and that too on an airport bench. She also claimed to have arrived at the Brookhaven Country Club with only half an hour to spare before her match against Simson began. Bouchard added:

“I guess traveling for 24 hrs and sleeping 2 hrs on an airport bench then landing and going straight to my match 30 min to spare isn’t the best prep but we tried and that’s what matters.”

Eugenie Bouchard’s shift from tennis to professional pickleball has been one of the rapidly growing racket sport’s higher-profile crossovers

Eugenie Bouchard signed with the PPA Tour in late 2023 and debuted in early 2024. The transition was uneven at first. Bouchard lost early matches, felt awkward on the smaller court, and preferred doubles for the support of a partner while she unlearned tennis habits and adapted to pickleball-specific skills like dinks and soft game.

She steadily improved. By 2025 she had reached two women’s singles finals (including one after competing with a wooden paddle that sharpened her touch) and climbed as high as roughly No. 17 in the rankings. Better equipment, footwork, and training fueled the rise. She fully retired from tennis after the 2025 Canadian Open to focus exclusively on pickleball.

As of late 2026 she remains a competitive tour regular (recently ranked in the top 15 in singles at times, overall around the top 80–100), a consistent main-court draw, and a solid presence in singles more than doubles or mixed. Results have included deep runs and high-seed upsets alongside occasional early exits—typical of a high-profile athlete still refining her game in a new sport.

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