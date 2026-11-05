Charles Barkley Jokingly Pretends to Call Kash Patel to Complain About Shaquille O’Neal

On Wednesday’s edition of “Inside the NBA,” Charles Barkley threw another classic jab at his longtime nemesis Shaquille O’Neal, prompting the four-time champion to erupt in laughter.

Towards the end of “Inside,” O’Neal was his usual playful self, pretending to challenge Barkley to a fight after “Sir Charles” claimed that Houston Rockets center Steven Adams would get the better of the “Big Diesel.” Hearing O’Neal challenge him yet again, Barkley pretended to place a phone call.

“Who you calling, the cops?” Shaq asked. “Kash Patel,” Barkley replied.

O’Neal, along with their fellowpanelists Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, got a good laugh out of Barkley’s quip. Patel, the current FBI Director, made O’Neal an honorary FBI special agent back in September.

With impeccable timing, Barkley’s joke led right into a transition for “Shaqtin’ a Fool,” where O’Neal does some ridiculing of his own as he makes fun of on-court mishaps in the NBA.

There’s no telling, however, whether such moments will continue to be on the air this time next year. Last week, Johnson announced he would retire as “Inside” host at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Shaquille O’Neal Compares Victor Wembanyama to Kobe Bryant After 52-Point Performance Against Mavs

After the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 on Wednesday, Shaq said that Wembanyama’s relentlessness reminded him of his former partner-in-crime.

“I wonder if he said, coming into the game, I need to score 50 tonight. I played with a guy who was like that. Kobe Bryant, rest in peace. That’s how you respond when you have a bad game.”

After putting up just 12 points on 33.3% FG shooting against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Wembanyama bounced back in a huge way, posting 52 points, 24 rebounds, and eight blocks in the victory over the Mavs.

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