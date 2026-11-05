“Arch Isn’t Ready”: Analyst Weighs In on Texas QB’s NFL Future While Suggesting Transfer to $910,000,000 SEC Rival

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had been touted early on as a high-profile NFL prospect. However, his struggles throughout the season have led many to question if he is ready to turn pro. Manning would be eligible to enter the NFL draft next year, and one analyst believes he is not yet ready for the NFL.

During his appearance on the “Triple Option” podcast, analyst Todd McShay stated that he does not believe Manning would be good enough to enter the NFL draft yet. Instead, he suggested that the quarterback enter the transfer portal and head to another SEC team to develop himself further.

“Arch isn’t ready, Arch should come back to college football for another year,” he said. “I would love to see him with Will Stein in Kentucky. Everyone’s saying, maybe it’s Georgia, maybe it’s Ole Miss, but we’ll see what happens.”

However, McShay added that NFL executives he spoke with believe Manning would still be a first-round pick if he entered the draft, even though the analyst does not think he is ready.

The Kentucky Wildcats, who have a $910 million valuation for their athletics program per CNBC, hired former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to be their new head coach, and he has since turned things around. The team is now 7-1 overall, has won six games in a row and is No. 8 in the AP Top 25. Stein is also well known for developing quarterbacks during his time at Oregon.

He was the one who helped develop Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore as the Oregon offensive coordinator, and he may be the one to turn things around for Arch Manning.

Steve Sarkisian Hypes Up Arch Manning Ahead of Mizzou Showdown

The Texas Longhorns are already back to winning ways, but the pressure is still on as they take on the red-hot Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Despite this, head coach Steve Sarkisian is still confident that his star quarterback will perform well against Mizzou.

“Honestly, I’ve never felt better about Arch Manning than I do this week,” Sarkisian said. “Like, this guy’s ready, and he’s a warrior. He’s tough. His competitive spirit is extremely high. I thought he willed us to play football on the offensive side last week.”

After weeks of struggling, Arch Manning had a gutsy performance against Mississippi State with 16 completions out of 20 attempts, 220 passing yards and three touchdowns.

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