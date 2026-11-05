“Saying the Same Words Over and Over Again”: Fans Vent Frustration Against Brian Schottenheimer as Dallas HC Takes Responsibility for 3-5 Season

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 3-5 on the season when they blew a 14-3 halftime lead against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Since the loss, several critics have called out the team’s flaws, criticizing Jerry Jones, Brian Schottenheimer, and the players.

During his press conference on Wednesday, head coach Schottenheimer took full responsibility for the team’s shortcomings, saying:

“I’m responsible for everything that happens here. Our execution has to be cleaner. We have to be able to put some of these close games away that we’ve unfortunately let slip away from us. And that comes down to execution.”

However, fans were not convinced by the Dallas head coach’s answer, as they vented their frustration against Schottenheimer.

One fan added:

“He’s been saying the same words over and over again it ain’t helping them.”

Another fan added:

“Anything but blame his own play calling.”

Jerry Jones Claims There Is No Correlation Between Paying Coaches and Winning

While the Dallas Cowboys replaced former Super Bowl winner Mike McCarthy with first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones believes there is no correlation between paying a premium for coaches and the results they produce.

Speaking on Tuesday on Dallas radio’s ‘105.3 The Fan’, Jones said, as reported by the Dallas Morning News via Yahoo Sports:

“In the NFL, this is after years of looking at all the teams and all the coaches, there is zero correlation between how much you pay a coach or how many coaches you have as to winning. There is no correlation. And that’s a random sample of years and all 32 teams involved. So, put that in your hopper and smoke it.”

The Cowboys remain the highest-valued franchise in the NFL with an estimated worth of $17 billion, according to Forbes. However, the team has repeatedly failed when it comes to championship success over the last three decades, with their last Super Bowl appearance coming in 1996.

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