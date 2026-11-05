“Rays Have That in Yandy Diaz” – MLB Insider Makes Case for Ketel Marte’s Trade to Tampa Bay Amid ‘Clubhouse Influence’ Issue With Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks enter another offseason amid trade speculation surrounding their relationship. The Diamondbacks’ second baseman signed a six-year, $116.5 million contract extension in April 2025, which runs through the 2030 season, with a player option for 2031. However, Marte’s relationship with the Diamondbacks clubhouse has become complicated due to repeated absences.

On Wednesday, MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared that the Tampa Bay Rays could be a perfect landing spot for Marte because of Yandy Diaz’s presence. The insider cited Marte’s clubhouse issues with Arizona and explained why the second baseman needs to be under strong influence like Diaz.

“I could see the Rays jumping back into this thing,” Nightengale said on Foul Territory. “Obviously, they don’t have to give up as much as they did a year ago. He’s got a reasonable contract. You know, it’s about $15 million a year, with about $85 million left. And you got to have a strong clubhouse presence if you’re going to get Marte. You know, the Rays have that in Yandy Díaz. Marte really didn’t have that clubhouse leadership to kind of rein him in. So, whoever wants him has got to feel strong about that clubhouse influence and say, you know what, he’s not going to pull the same stunts he did in Arizona.”

Nightengale added that both Marte and the Diamondbacks would like to part ways after what unraveled during the 2026 season. Though Marte’s no-trade clause allows him to have the final say in any potential trade deal, the second baseman may also want to be done with Arizona, per the insider.

Ketel Marte Gives Diamondbacks Teammates Another Reason to Be Unhappy

According to a report by Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, some Diamondbacks players grew frustrated with Ketel Marte’s tendency to miss games even when he’s perfectly fine. One such incident happened just before the 2025 All-Star break, when Marte decided not to play Arizona’s final game before the Midsummer Classic and ended up participating in the All-Star game. Adding to the frustration, Marte traveled to the Dominican Republic following the All-Star Game and missed Arizona’s first three games of the second half.

While the second baseman apologized for that after returning, a similar incident happened in 2026.

On August 17, Marte failed to report to Fenway Park for the game against the Boston Red Sox. He didn’t tell anyone in the club that he wouldn’t be available for the game. Manager Torey Lovullo tried to cover the details but acknowledged that Marte didn’t communicate much. As a result, Marte was placed on the restricted list by Arizona for the second straight season. Teammates like Nolan Arenado and reliever Kevin Ginkel openly came out and said they deserve an explanation from Marte about his repeated and uncalled absences.

The frustration among teammates may have left Arizona with no choice but to look to trade Marte this offseason.

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