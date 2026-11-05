“Driving Me Crazy”: Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Makes Honest Admission on Colts RB Trade Rumors

As the Indianapolis Colts (2-6) navigate a turbulent 2026 regular NFL season, it seems like the franchise is already preparing for the future.

The Colts have been super proactive in this trade window, having traded away the likes of offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, last week.

As the Colts’ front office now looks to clear house, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has emerged as a potential trade target for a plethora of franchises. Ever since reports of Taylor’s potential move came out last week, there has been a lot of uncertainty about his future, with no clarity on his trade as of yet. This prolonged waiting game has seemingly started taking a toll on Taylor’s wife, Ayanna, who took to social media on Thursday to express her frustration over the situation.

“This waiting game is driving me crazy. I feel like a prized calf waiting for the slaughter. It’s gonna happen today? Tomorrow? Is it never gonna happen? And I genuinely cannot decide what’s worse,” A yanna said.

While it remains to be seen what the Colts would do for someone of running back Jonathan Taylor’s caliber, they received a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick after trading guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks earlier in the window. Meanwhile, the Colts also received a 2027 fourth-round pick for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s move to the San Francisco 49ers.

How Has Jonathan Taylor Fared So Far This Season?

Despite rumors surrounding running back Jonathan Taylor’s future with the Indianapolis Colts, the three-time Pro Bowler has started in all eight games for the franchise this season.

The star running back has so far recorded a total of 610 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 148 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. In addition to his rushing contributions, Taylor has registered 21 receptions for 202 receiving yards, averaging 9.6 yards per reception.

The uncertainty around Taylor’s potential departure from the franchise could stem from the fact that the Colts do not want to let him go so easily. As reflected in his numbers, it makes sense why they would want to hold onto a player of that caliber unless a fair deal comes through. If rumors are to be believed, teams like the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks are reportedly in the fray to sign Taylor.

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