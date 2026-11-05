“The Hate Is Unreal”: Fans React As Aggregator Calls Shedeur Sanders “Extremely Immature” for His Press Conference

Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the 2026 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a concussion after a hit from the Steelers’ Jaquan Brisker on Sunday, and it was confirmed on Tuesday that Watson will miss the Saints game.

Dillon Gabriel, who had been out with a back injury but was removed from injured reserve in late October, is the backup. Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury on Sunday.

When Sanders was asked if he had watched the Saints’ defense on Wednesday, he smiled and said that he had matured. He did not reveal how he was preparing for the matchup. Sports aggregator Dov Kleiman found his interaction “extremely immature.” Fans reacted to Kleiman’s callout.

“The hate is unreal,” one fan said.

Shedeur Sanders gives cryptic answer ahead of first start of the season

When a reporter asked Shedeur Sanders if he had a chance to study the Saints’ defense, he smiled and said, “Yeah, I’ve seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something. (Laughs.) I’m maturing, you know what I’m saying? I’m maturing. I could have gave that a decent answer, but now I’m just gonna smile whenever it’s just, like, some questions, you know.”

Despite him saying that he was maturing, Kleiman thought the opposite.

“Yikes: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has gone viral for acting extremely “immature” at his press conference when asked about watching film of the Saints. We have never seen anything like this,” he posted.

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